AFC Postpones Middle East Matches Amid Tensions

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has announced the postponement of its continental club championship playoffs in the Middle East in response to heightened regional tensions following recent US and Israeli military actions against Iran.

Initially scheduled for this week, the AFC Champions League Elite Round of 16 games in the West Region, as well as the AFC Champions League 2 and AFC Challenge League quarterfinals, have been delayed, with no new dates confirmed yet. Among the teams affected is Saudi club Al-Nassr, featuring Cristiano Ronaldo, competing in the Asian Champions League Two competition.

The matches in the East Region will continue as scheduled, according to the AFC, which emphasized its commitment to safeguarding the well-being of players, teams, officials, and fans amid this fast-evolving situation. Concurrently, the AFC is hosting the Women's Asian Cup in Australia, with Iran participating among the 12 national teams.

