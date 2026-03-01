VOC Port's Mega Expansion: A Game-Changer for Southern India's Trade

VO Chidambaranar Port, situated in Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu, is set to invest Rs 15,000 crore in its Outer Harbour project to increase cargo handling capacity. This ambitious plan aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's maritime vision, as stated by VOC Port Authority Chairperson Susanta Kumar Purohit during an interview with PTI.

The project aims to establish Tamil Nadu as a major transhipment hub, competing with international ports in Sri Lanka, Singapore, and Indonesia. By 2030, the port plans to boost its capacity by adding 4 MTPA in two phases. Enhanced facilities include two new berths capable of handling the largest container ships, with a draft depth of 18 meters.

A tripartite agreement has been signed with Indian Railway Finance Corporation and Sagarmala Finance Corporation Limited to secure funding. The expansion is expected to meet rising cargo demands, reduce vessel turnaround times, and generate substantial employment, bolstering the region's economy and industry sectors such as textiles, chemicals, and manufacturing.

(With inputs from agencies.)