Tensions Escalate: US Attacks Iranian Naval Assets

President Donald Trump announced the destruction of nine Iranian navy ships and significant damage to Iran's naval headquarters, as reported on Truth Social. He indicated ongoing military actions against remaining targets, further escalating tensions. This development marks a significant rise in hostility between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 01-03-2026 23:02 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 23:02 IST
Donald Trump
  • United States

In a significant escalation of tensions, former President Donald Trump announced that the United States had destroyed nine Iranian navy ships and inflicted severe damage on Iran's naval headquarters.

Speaking via a statement posted on Truth Social, Trump declared that the operation had targeted several pivotal aims, with further actions planned against remaining naval assets.

The announcement underscores rising hostilities between the U.S. and Iran, with Trump indicating that additional offensive measures are imminent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

