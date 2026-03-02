Left Menu

The New Escape to the Dream Life: Young Chinese Flee to Affordable Retreats

Life in Venice, a housing project replicating an Italian city on China's coast, has become a refuge for young Chinese like Sasa Chen. With affordable rent, these retreat places attract those escaping China's rat race as they seek a low-desire life amid the country's economic slowdown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 02-03-2026 07:29 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 07:29 IST
The New Escape to the Dream Life: Young Chinese Flee to Affordable Retreats
  • Country:
  • China

The 'Life in Venice' development, an ambitious multibillion-dollar project replicating the Italian city on China's coast, currently stands eerily quiet. Once imagined as a luxury escape for Shanghai's affluent, the complex is now an unexpected beacon for young Chinese escaping the demands of city life.

Sasa Chen, a former finance professional, exemplifies this trend. Tired of the high-pressure work culture, she relocated to this faux-Venice where she enjoys freedom and low living costs. Her move reflects a wider shift among Chinese youth, seeking lower living expenses and a life beyond the rat race.

Experts link this migration to the cooling Chinese economy. As job opportunities dwindle and challenges grow in urban settings, many young professionals are choosing more affordable, peaceful towns, reshaping their life goals around tranquility rather than traditional success markers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korean-Singapore Summit: Expanding Ties in AI and Nuclear Energy

South Korean-Singapore Summit: Expanding Ties in AI and Nuclear Energy

 South Korea
2
High-Stakes Briefing: Rubio's Update on U.S.-Israeli Strikes

High-Stakes Briefing: Rubio's Update on U.S.-Israeli Strikes

 United States
3
Global Markets React to Middle East Tensions After Key Assassination

Global Markets React to Middle East Tensions After Key Assassination

 Global
4
Modi Engages in Diplomatic Talks Amid Heightened West Asia Tensions

Modi Engages in Diplomatic Talks Amid Heightened West Asia Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

High-skill workers gain, routine roles shrink as AI diffusion accelerates

Generative AI may be splitting society into cognitive winners and losers

Who do we trust more: Humans or AI?

Critical thinking at risk or reinforced? New evidence on AI in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026