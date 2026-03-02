The New Escape to the Dream Life: Young Chinese Flee to Affordable Retreats

The 'Life in Venice' development, an ambitious multibillion-dollar project replicating the Italian city on China's coast, currently stands eerily quiet. Once imagined as a luxury escape for Shanghai's affluent, the complex is now an unexpected beacon for young Chinese escaping the demands of city life.

Sasa Chen, a former finance professional, exemplifies this trend. Tired of the high-pressure work culture, she relocated to this faux-Venice where she enjoys freedom and low living costs. Her move reflects a wider shift among Chinese youth, seeking lower living expenses and a life beyond the rat race.

Experts link this migration to the cooling Chinese economy. As job opportunities dwindle and challenges grow in urban settings, many young professionals are choosing more affordable, peaceful towns, reshaping their life goals around tranquility rather than traditional success markers.

(With inputs from agencies.)