Global Flights Grounded Amid Escalating Tensions

Major disruptions in global air travel have occurred due to US and Israeli attacks on Iran. Mastercard seeks UK payments system upgrade by recruiting veteran Jon Thompson. Additionally, Britain offers US access to military bases for targeting Iranian missile sites, as announced by Keir Starmer.

Updated: 02-03-2026 09:29 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 09:29 IST
Significant upheaval hit global air travel on Sunday, with thousands of flights canceled and a multitude of travelers stranded. The disruptions commenced following the US and Israeli military actions against Iran.

Mastercard is enhancing its bid to be a frontrunner in Britain's payments system overhaul by appointing Sir Jon Thompson, a seasoned public service expert, as chair of its UK subsidiary Vocalink.

Furthermore, the US has been granted access to use British bases for launching attacks on Iranian missile facilities, as confirmed by Sir Keir Starmer on Sunday.

