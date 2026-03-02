Global Flights Grounded Amid Escalating Tensions

Significant upheaval hit global air travel on Sunday, with thousands of flights canceled and a multitude of travelers stranded. The disruptions commenced following the US and Israeli military actions against Iran.

Mastercard is enhancing its bid to be a frontrunner in Britain's payments system overhaul by appointing Sir Jon Thompson, a seasoned public service expert, as chair of its UK subsidiary Vocalink.

Furthermore, the US has been granted access to use British bases for launching attacks on Iranian missile facilities, as confirmed by Sir Keir Starmer on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)