Drone Strike Suspected at Britain's RAF Base Akrotiri
Britain's Royal Air Force base Akrotiri in Cyprus was reportedly struck by a drone, according to Sky News. Citing the UK's Ministry of Defence, the report indicated that there were no casualties from the incident near Limassol.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 08:29 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 08:29 IST
The event has raised concerns over security at military installations in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
