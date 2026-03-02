Left Menu

Drone Strike Suspected at Britain's RAF Base Akrotiri

Britain's Royal Air Force base Akrotiri in Cyprus was reportedly struck by a drone, according to Sky News. Citing the UK's Ministry of Defence, the report indicated that there were no casualties from the incident near Limassol.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 08:29 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 08:29 IST
Drone Strike Suspected at Britain's RAF Base Akrotiri

A suspected drone strike has reportedly hit Britain's Royal Air Force base Akrotiri in Cyprus, according to Sky News.

The UK's Ministry of Defence noted that the incident resulted in no casualties at the base near Limassol.

The event has raised concerns over security at military installations in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Blaze Disrupts Operations at Ecuador's Largest Oil Refinery

Blaze Disrupts Operations at Ecuador's Largest Oil Refinery

 Ecuador
2
Drone Strike Sparks Concerns at RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus

Drone Strike Sparks Concerns at RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus

 Cyprus
3
Iran's Participation in World Cup Uncertain Amid Conflict

Iran's Participation in World Cup Uncertain Amid Conflict

 Iran
4
Explosion Rocks Hong Kong Government Dockyard: Six Injured

Explosion Rocks Hong Kong Government Dockyard: Six Injured

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

High-skill workers gain, routine roles shrink as AI diffusion accelerates

Generative AI may be splitting society into cognitive winners and losers

Who do we trust more: Humans or AI?

Critical thinking at risk or reinforced? New evidence on AI in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026