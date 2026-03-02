Left Menu

Tragedy in Johannesburg: Building Collapse Claims Six Lives

In Johannesburg, a building collapse on Monday resulted in six fatalities, with others trapped and missing. Emergency services reported that an upper floor collapsed onto those below. Authorities suspect construction work at the site. Rescue efforts are challenging due to the building's unstable conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 02-03-2026 21:50 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 21:50 IST
Tragedy in Johannesburg: Building Collapse Claims Six Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Africa

A tragic incident unfolded in Johannesburg on Monday when a building partially collapsed, leading to the deaths of at least six individuals, according to local emergency services.

Xolile Khumalo, a spokesperson for the Johannesburg Emergency Management Services, confirmed that two people were trapped under the debris and three others were unaccounted for. Fortunately, one individual was successfully rescued.

The collapse occurred when an upper floor gave way, crashing onto those below. While authorities believe construction work was underway, it remains unclear if the victims were construction workers. The rescue efforts face challenges due to the building's ongoing instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Surge as Tanker Attacked in Strait of Hormuz

Tensions Surge as Tanker Attacked in Strait of Hormuz

 Egypt
2
Haryana Unveils Robust Health and Development Initiatives for 2026-27

Haryana Unveils Robust Health and Development Initiatives for 2026-27

 Philippines
3
JSW Cement Wins Limestone Block Bid in Assam

JSW Cement Wins Limestone Block Bid in Assam

 India
4
SWR Reports Robust Revenue Surge in 2025-26, Driven by Freight and Passenger Growth

SWR Reports Robust Revenue Surge in 2025-26, Driven by Freight and Passenger...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026