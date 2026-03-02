Tragedy in Johannesburg: Building Collapse Claims Six Lives

A tragic incident unfolded in Johannesburg on Monday when a building partially collapsed, leading to the deaths of at least six individuals, according to local emergency services.

Xolile Khumalo, a spokesperson for the Johannesburg Emergency Management Services, confirmed that two people were trapped under the debris and three others were unaccounted for. Fortunately, one individual was successfully rescued.

The collapse occurred when an upper floor gave way, crashing onto those below. While authorities believe construction work was underway, it remains unclear if the victims were construction workers. The rescue efforts face challenges due to the building's ongoing instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)