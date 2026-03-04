Stella McCartney's Equestrian Elegance at Paris Fashion Week

Stella McCartney made a bold statement at Paris Fashion Week, centering her show around an equestrian theme with live horses performing intricate choreography. The event took place in the historic Bois de Boulogne in Paris.

The winter 2026 collection featured innovative, sustainable fashion, using only plant-based materials and avoiding animal products entirely. Thigh-high riding boots and stirrup pants paired with preppy sweatshirts continued the thematic celebration.

Stella highlighted her commitment to vegan-friendly fashion, while the show coincided with the Lunar New Year of the Horse, further promoting awareness around animal rights and sustainability. High-profile guests, including LVMH heir Antoine Arnault, were in attendance.