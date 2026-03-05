Tragedy Strikes Tuition Class as Building Collapse Claims One Life in Navi Mumbai

A tragic incident unfolded in Navi Mumbai's Vidya Bhavan apartments when a ground floor slab collapse claimed the life of a 13-year-old boy during a tuition class. The slab caved in between 4:30pm and 5pm, leaving a trail of devastation in its wake. Manish Mhase, who succumbed to his injuries, was part of a group of 11 children attending a tuition session led by Shyamali Chaudhary.

The disaster injured ten other students, aged between 9 and 14 years, who were rushed to nearby hospitals for immediate medical attention. In a stroke of relief, one child, Aaradhya Dhanwade, emerged unscathed and was reunited with family members. Additionally, Parth Khairnar, a 12-year-old from the first floor, was hospitalized as a precaution.

In response, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), along with fire brigade teams, swiftly conducted rescue operations. Authority figures, including Mayor Sujata Patil, Commissioner Kailas Shinde, and Deputy Mayor Dashrath Bhagat, visited the scene. An urgent structural audit was ordered to prevent future tragedies and ensure the safety of the public. Displaced residents have been temporarily rehoused at the Annasaheb Patil Cultural Bhavan.

(With inputs from agencies.)