Ukrainian Drones Strike Southern Russia, Injuries Reported
Ukrainian drones targeted civilian sites in Russia's Saratov region, injuring three individuals. The attack led to the temporary closure of multiple airports including Saratov airport. Emergency crews have been deployed to the affected areas, according to regional governor Roman Busgarin.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 05:21 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 05:21 IST
Early Thursday, Ukrainian drones reportedly damaged civilian sites in the Saratov region of southern Russia, injuring three people, regional governor Roman Busgarin announced.
While Busgarin did not provide further details, he confirmed that emergency crews were dispatched to the attack site.
Rosaviatsia, the civil aviation authority, announced that multiple airports in central and southern Russia, including Saratov, were shut down for flights from late Wednesday to early Thursday.
ALSO READ
Iraqi Forces Foil Cross-Border Rocket Attack
U.S.-Iran Conflict Escalates with Submarine Attack and Missile Defense
Missile Attack Strikes MV Safeen Prestige Near Oman
MSC Implements Emergency Fuel Surcharge on Global Trade Routes
US-Iran Tensions Escalate as Air Attacks Target Middle East Strategies