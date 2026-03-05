Left Menu

Ukrainian Drones Strike Southern Russia, Injuries Reported

Ukrainian drones targeted civilian sites in Russia's Saratov region, injuring three individuals. The attack led to the temporary closure of multiple airports including Saratov airport. Emergency crews have been deployed to the affected areas, according to regional governor Roman Busgarin.

Updated: 05-03-2026 05:21 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 05:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Early Thursday, Ukrainian drones reportedly damaged civilian sites in the Saratov region of southern Russia, injuring three people, regional governor Roman Busgarin announced.

While Busgarin did not provide further details, he confirmed that emergency crews were dispatched to the attack site.

Rosaviatsia, the civil aviation authority, announced that multiple airports in central and southern Russia, including Saratov, were shut down for flights from late Wednesday to early Thursday.

