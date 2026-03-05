Ukrainian Drones Strike Southern Russia, Injuries Reported

Early Thursday, Ukrainian drones reportedly damaged civilian sites in the Saratov region of southern Russia, injuring three people, regional governor Roman Busgarin announced.

While Busgarin did not provide further details, he confirmed that emergency crews were dispatched to the attack site.

Rosaviatsia, the civil aviation authority, announced that multiple airports in central and southern Russia, including Saratov, were shut down for flights from late Wednesday to early Thursday.