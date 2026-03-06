Tragedy in Govind Nagar: Unclear Reasons Behind Railway Technician's Death

A tragic incident unfolded in Govind Nagar as 28-year-old railway technician Neha Kumari was found dead in her rented accommodation. The police discovered a suspected suicide note, yet the reasons behind this apparent tragedy remain elusive, leaving family and authorities seeking answers.

The incident was reportedly brought to light when Neha's roommate, Sonal, found the room locked from the inside after returning home. With no response to knocks or calls, she alerted the police, who broke open the door only to discover Neha hanging from a ceiling fan.

Authorities have initiated an investigation, seizing a diary containing Neha's suicide note, in which she asked her parents for forgiveness. While her family insists she had shown no signs of distress, a post-mortem examination is underway, and further inquiries continue.