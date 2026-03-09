Left Menu

Urban Forests: The Lungs of India's Future Cities

Ujjwal Nikam, a BJP Rajya Sabha member, emphasizes the need for urban forest conservation to improve city air quality. He proposes creating a National Urban Forest Conservation and Management Authority to protect urban biodiversity, crucial for ecological balance as cities expand rapidly in India.

Ujjwal Nikam, a nominated member of Rajya Sabha representing BJP, has called for the protection of urban forests, emphasizing their importance in combating air quality issues in urban areas. Addressing the Upper House during a discussion on the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change's operations, he proposed a National Urban Forest Conservation and Management Authority.

Nikam highlighted the rapid urbanization in India, stressing that urban forests must transform from being mere recreational spaces to playing a vital ecological role. These green expanses are critical in reducing the urban heat island effect, enhancing air quality, and preserving biodiversity.

The establishment of a national authority, as suggested by Nikam, would develop guidelines, manage inventories, and coordinate efforts across state forest departments and local bodies to ensure sustainable urban biodiversity. This vision aligns with PM Narendra Modi's 'Viksit Bharat 2047' initiative, where ecological sustainability is core to development. Other parliamentarians echoed these sentiments, linking air pollution to various environmental and health challenges, including its acute impact on densely populated cities like Delhi.

