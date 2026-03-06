Left Menu

Delhi Resurrects Green Helpline for Forest and Wildlife Protection

The Delhi government has revitalized its toll-free Green Helpline to address forest and wildlife complaints. Operational from February 1, 2026, it now centralizes concerns such as illegal tree-cutting and wildlife distress. The previous alternative number is discontinued, enhancing complaint management efficiency.

Updated: 06-03-2026 15:03 IST
Delhi Resurrects Green Helpline for Forest and Wildlife Protection
  • India

The Delhi government's Department of Forests and Wildlife has successfully restored its toll-free Green Helpline number, 1800118600, dedicated to addressing complaints related to trees, wildlife, and forest issues, according to an official order.

Effective from February 1, 2026, the helpline is fully functional, run by a technology service provider appointed by the department. This service will serve as the primary platform for citizens to report illegal tree-cutting, wildlife distress, and other related concerns.

Consequently, the temporary helpline number, 011-23378513, introduced in April 2024 as a stopgap measure, has been decommissioned. The initiative aims at enhancing the complaint redressal system, ensuring efficient resolution by maintaining standard operating procedures.

