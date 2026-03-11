Japan's Nuclear Legacy: Reflecting on a Tragedy, Aiming for a Secure Future

Japan observed the 15th anniversary of the devastating earthquake, tsunami, and nuclear disaster on its northeastern coast. This solemn occasion underscores efforts to continue utilizing atomic energy despite past tragedies.

The magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami, which struck on March 11, 2011, resulted in over 22,000 deaths and forced a mass evacuation, exacerbated by radiation scares from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant. While infrastructure has been rebuilt, the region's economic and social recovery remains slow.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi aims to accelerate regional recovery and bolster nuclear power development. In Fukushima, workers are dealing with challenges such as removing hazardous fuel debris. Meanwhile, public resistance opposes relocating radioactive soil from decontamination efforts, complicating reconstruction plans.

