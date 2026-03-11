Left Menu

Japan's Nuclear Legacy: Reflecting on a Tragedy, Aiming for a Secure Future

Japan commemorates the 15th anniversary of the 2011 earthquake, tsunami, and nuclear disaster. Despite recovery efforts, challenges remain, especially with nuclear power policy reversals and ongoing radiation concerns. The government strives to balance homage to past sacrifices with a forward-looking energy agenda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 11-03-2026 16:15 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 16:15 IST
Japan's Nuclear Legacy: Reflecting on a Tragedy, Aiming for a Secure Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan observed the 15th anniversary of the devastating earthquake, tsunami, and nuclear disaster on its northeastern coast. This solemn occasion underscores efforts to continue utilizing atomic energy despite past tragedies.

The magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami, which struck on March 11, 2011, resulted in over 22,000 deaths and forced a mass evacuation, exacerbated by radiation scares from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant. While infrastructure has been rebuilt, the region's economic and social recovery remains slow.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi aims to accelerate regional recovery and bolster nuclear power development. In Fukushima, workers are dealing with challenges such as removing hazardous fuel debris. Meanwhile, public resistance opposes relocating radioactive soil from decontamination efforts, complicating reconstruction plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026