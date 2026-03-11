Tragedy Strikes: Soil Collapse at Gurugram Construction Site

In a tragic incident at a construction site in Gurugram, a mound of soil collapsed, resulting in seven fatalities and four injuries. The affected labourers included three men from Nepal and several others, who were building a retaining wall for a sewerage treatment plant.

The mishap led to immediate arrests - the project in-charge, Dineshveer, and the site structure in-charge, Vikas, were taken into custody. In the wake of the tragedy, Haryana's Labour Department has halted construction under the project, pending restoration of safe working conditions.

A committee headed by Sub-Divisional Magistrate Manesar, Darshan Yadav, has been set up to investigate the causes of the accident. An FIR has been registered under sections of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, as authorities scrutinize the incident's timeline and response.