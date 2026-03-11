Crackdown on Cannabis: Doda Drug Arrests Highlight Police Action

In a decisive move against drug trafficking, police in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district apprehended three alleged drug peddlers on Wednesday. During a routine patrol in the Kishtigarh area, officers arrested Mubashir Hussain, Muzamil Raja Beg, and Khalid Shah, recovering cannabis from their possession.

A senior police official confirmed a case has been registered under relevant legal sections, and further investigation is underway to dismantle the network. Doda Senior Superintendent of Police Sandeep Mehta spearheaded the operation, emphasizing a zero-tolerance policy toward drug peddling.

The police have reiterated their commitment to combating drug trafficking and urged the public to cooperate by sharing any information related to such illegal activities, promising strict action against offenders.

