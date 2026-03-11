Left Menu

Crackdown on Cannabis: Doda Drug Arrests Highlight Police Action

Three alleged drug peddlers were arrested by police in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district during a routine patrol, with cannabis being recovered from them. The arrested individuals are Mubashir Hussain, Muzamil Raja Beg, and Khalid Shah. The police have filed a case and are continuing their investigation.

Updated: 11-03-2026 15:27 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 15:27 IST
In a decisive move against drug trafficking, police in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district apprehended three alleged drug peddlers on Wednesday. During a routine patrol in the Kishtigarh area, officers arrested Mubashir Hussain, Muzamil Raja Beg, and Khalid Shah, recovering cannabis from their possession.

A senior police official confirmed a case has been registered under relevant legal sections, and further investigation is underway to dismantle the network. Doda Senior Superintendent of Police Sandeep Mehta spearheaded the operation, emphasizing a zero-tolerance policy toward drug peddling.

The police have reiterated their commitment to combating drug trafficking and urged the public to cooperate by sharing any information related to such illegal activities, promising strict action against offenders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

