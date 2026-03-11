Left Menu

Telangana's Vision 2047: Revamping Roads for Future

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy instructed officials to create plans to improve Hyderabad's roadways for traffic decongestion. As part of the '2047 Vision', the state aims to make traveling across Telangana more efficient. Additionally, construction of teaching and major hospitals is prioritized.

Hyderabad | Updated: 11-03-2026 22:17 IST
Revanth Reddy
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday issued directives for developing link roads aimed at easing traffic congestion in Hyderabad. The move is part of the state's '2047 Vision' to enhance transportation infrastructure.

During a meeting with officials, Reddy emphasized the need for prompt construction of teaching and major hospitals. He also underlined the importance of making all parts of the state easily accessible from Hyderabad within a designated time limit.

The feasibility of constructing a Ring Road for each district headquarters town, linked to highways, is under consideration. These initiatives are aimed at improving state connectivity and healthcare infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

