India Swelters: Heatwave Warnings in Saurashtra and Kutch
Several parts of India, especially Gujarat's Saurashtra and Kutch regions, are experiencing severe heatwave conditions with temperatures significantly above normal. The India Meteorological Department predicts ongoing heatwaves across several regions including Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. Gujarat, in particular, is expected to face continued high temperatures until mid-March.
Reports indicate that several regions in India are enduring extreme heat, with Gujarat's Saurashtra and Kutch notably affected. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) observed that temperatures soared, marking dangerous levels of heat.
The IMD issued a forecast predicting further heatwave conditions over parts of Gujarat, warning of severe strains on the populace and heightened risks of heat-related ailments.
As temperatures hit historic highs, communities across Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh are bracing for extended periods of oppressive heat, likely to persist until at least mid-March.
