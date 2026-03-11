India Swelters: Heatwave Warnings in Saurashtra and Kutch

Reports indicate that several regions in India are enduring extreme heat, with Gujarat's Saurashtra and Kutch notably affected. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) observed that temperatures soared, marking dangerous levels of heat.

The IMD issued a forecast predicting further heatwave conditions over parts of Gujarat, warning of severe strains on the populace and heightened risks of heat-related ailments.

As temperatures hit historic highs, communities across Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh are bracing for extended periods of oppressive heat, likely to persist until at least mid-March.

