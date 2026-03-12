Heavy Rain Warning Issued for Limpopo and Mpumalanga Lowveld

South Africa’s north-eastern regions are expected to experience cloudy, cool weather and disruptive rainfall over the coming days, with the South African Weather Service (SAWS) warning of potential flooding in parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

According to SAWS forecasts, isolated to scattered rain and showers are expected from Thursday into the weekend, particularly affecting the Lowveld areas of the two provinces.

Heavy Downpours Expected on Friday

The weather service has issued a warning for widespread showers and thundershowers on Friday, with some areas likely to experience heavy downpours.

Weather models indicate rainfall totals of between 50mm and 60mm in certain locations, raising the risk of localised flooding.

SAWS said the overall likelihood of severe impacts remains relatively low, but warned that heavy rainfall could still lead to significant disruptions in vulnerable areas.

Risk of Localised Flooding

Authorities cautioned that intense rainfall may cause flooding of roads, settlements and low-lying areas, especially in regions prone to poor drainage.

The warning highlights several potential impacts, including:

Flooding of roads and residential areas, including informal settlements

Danger to life from fast-flowing streams and deep floodwaters

Temporary displacement of affected communities

Some communities becoming temporarily inaccessible or cut off

Damage to property, infrastructure, livestock and livelihoods

Possible Traffic and Infrastructure Disruptions

Heavy rainfall may also result in major disruptions to transport networks, with roads and bridges at risk of flooding or damage.

SAWS warned that traffic flow could be significantly affected if major roads are flooded or closed, particularly in areas with poor drainage infrastructure.

Warm Conditions Expected Elsewhere

Apart from the rain-affected regions, most other parts of South Africa are expected to experience fine weather, with warm to hot conditions prevailing.

Authorities are urging residents in affected areas to monitor weather updates and take precautions, especially when travelling through flood-prone locations.