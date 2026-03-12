Left Menu

Crisis in Uttam Nagar: Eateries Struggle Amid LPG Shortage

Eateries in Uttam Nagar, southwest Delhi, face commercial LPG cylinder shortages following protests related to a local murder. With regular channels unavailable, many are forced to buy at inflated prices. Amid the crisis, the government prioritizes LPG distribution for essential sectors, leading to temporary closures and workforce reductions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2026 19:09 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 19:09 IST
Crisis in Uttam Nagar: Eateries Struggle Amid LPG Shortage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of protests over a local murder, eateries in southwest Delhi's Uttam Nagar are battling a significant shortage of commercial LPG cylinders. The predicament has emerged as the establishments prepared to reopen after a forced six-day shutdown, leading to financial stress and operational challenges.

Restaurant owners report the inability to procure cylinders through usual channels, forcing them into the black market at inflated prices. Mohammad Shaki and others highlight the pervasive impact, with some restaurant workers returning to their villages due to the crisis, compounding the struggle during Eid festivities.

The shortage is set against a backdrop of prioritized LPG allocation amid West Asian conflict-induced policy changes. The scarcity could force businesses like Mohammad Nasir's to shut, as they attempt to continue operations under constrained conditions. Protests and a heavy police presence following the murder have further distracted governmental focus from resolving supply issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech boom in education comes with hidden cost: Teacher technostress

Public sector AI can harm trust, rights and fairness

Financial language models carry bias across gender, race and body attributes

Stacked AI model improves credit default forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026