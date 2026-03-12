Crisis in Uttam Nagar: Eateries Struggle Amid LPG Shortage

In the aftermath of protests over a local murder, eateries in southwest Delhi's Uttam Nagar are battling a significant shortage of commercial LPG cylinders. The predicament has emerged as the establishments prepared to reopen after a forced six-day shutdown, leading to financial stress and operational challenges.

Restaurant owners report the inability to procure cylinders through usual channels, forcing them into the black market at inflated prices. Mohammad Shaki and others highlight the pervasive impact, with some restaurant workers returning to their villages due to the crisis, compounding the struggle during Eid festivities.

The shortage is set against a backdrop of prioritized LPG allocation amid West Asian conflict-induced policy changes. The scarcity could force businesses like Mohammad Nasir's to shut, as they attempt to continue operations under constrained conditions. Protests and a heavy police presence following the murder have further distracted governmental focus from resolving supply issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)