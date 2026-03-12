Left Menu

HPMC Amplifies Efforts for Horticulture Growth and Farmer Support

Horticultural Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation Ltd achieved significant financial success, prompting strategic enhancements guided by Minister Jagat Singh Negi. A sub-committee was formed to maximize resource utilization and innovate the horticulture value chain, while initiatives like DBT and infrastructure improvements were proposed to benefit orchardists and small farmers.

  • Country:
  • India

Horticultural Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation Ltd, spearheaded by Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi, reported a robust financial performance with a turnover of Rs 111 crore and net profits of Rs 6.65 crore for the fiscal year 2024-25.

In a recent board meeting, Negi approved the creation of a sub-committee led by Vice Chairman Surender Sharma to develop a comprehensive marketing strategy. This committee will focus on leveraging HPMC's underutilized assets and vacant lands to boost revenue and enhance the horticulture value chain.

Further aiding the sector, the Minister pushed for the installation of a grading and packing facility with CA storage in Chopal and advocated for Direct Benefit Transfer for farmers under the Market Intervention Scheme. Support for small farmers was also emphasized with provisions for essential Horticulture mineral oil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

