Pritika Barman's Double Strike Propels India U17 Women's Team to Victory

The Indian U17 women's football team showcased a strong performance with a 2-0 win against Myanmar in an international friendly on Thursday. Pritika Barman stood out, scoring both goals in the first of two preparation matches for the upcoming AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup in Suzhou, China.

The match, held at Thuwunna Stadium, saw India maintain a clean sheet thanks to strategic plays and solid defense marshalled by Abhista Basnett and Elizabed Lakra. Goalkeeper Munni made crucial saves, preserving India's lead in this crucial warm-up.

Despite Myanmar's determined efforts to disrupt India's play, the Indian side displayed maturity and composed control, especially in the second half, increasing pressure and dominating possession to secure the friendly victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)