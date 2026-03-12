Left Menu

Pritika Barman's Double Strike Propels India U17 Women's Team to Victory

Pritika Barman scored twice to lead the Indian U17 women's team to a 2-0 victory over Myanmar in an international friendly. This performance is part of India's preparation for the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup 2026. Despite Myanmar's resistance, India's strategic play and solid defense secured the win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Yangon | Updated: 12-03-2026 20:54 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 20:54 IST
The Indian U17 women's football team showcased a strong performance with a 2-0 win against Myanmar in an international friendly on Thursday. Pritika Barman stood out, scoring both goals in the first of two preparation matches for the upcoming AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup in Suzhou, China.

The match, held at Thuwunna Stadium, saw India maintain a clean sheet thanks to strategic plays and solid defense marshalled by Abhista Basnett and Elizabed Lakra. Goalkeeper Munni made crucial saves, preserving India's lead in this crucial warm-up.

Despite Myanmar's determined efforts to disrupt India's play, the Indian side displayed maturity and composed control, especially in the second half, increasing pressure and dominating possession to secure the friendly victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

