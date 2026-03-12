Controversy Sparks Over Renaming of Barpeta Medical College in Assam

The Assam government's decision to rename Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College to Barpeta Medical College has ignited a political controversy. Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi has accused the government of erasing the legacy of a respected former President, citing political motivations ahead of the state assembly elections.

Gogoi expressed serious concern over the removal of Ahmed's name, who was a distinguished freedom fighter and the first Assamese to serve as India's President. He questioned the rationale behind the decision, suggesting it might be an attempt to pursue communal politics and religious polarization for electoral gain.

The government defended the move, stating all medical colleges in the region are named after their locations. They argued this would avoid confusion over the institution's status. Meanwhile, plans to name another institution after Ahmed were announced, but the controversy highlights ongoing tensions in Assam's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)