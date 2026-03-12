Tragedy Strikes: Coffee Grower Killed in Elephant Encounter

A 49-year-old coffee farmer named Ganapathi met a tragic end when he was attacked by a wild elephant in his plantation near Siddapura in the Kodagu district on Thursday. The incident, occurring around noon, has sparked concerns among local villagers and authorities.

Residents of the area organized a protest, voicing their fears about rising wild elephant activity in human-populated regions and plantations. The local forest department, which issued prior warnings about elephant movements, has assured that efforts are underway to resolve these concerns.

A senior official stated that orders have been issued to track and capture the elephant involved in the attack. Forest teams have already been deployed to monitor its movements, with a capture operation set to commence imminently.

(With inputs from agencies.)