Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Coffee Grower Killed in Elephant Encounter

A coffee grower named Ganapathi was killed by a wild elephant near Siddapura, Kodagu district. Villagers protested increasing wild elephant encounters. The forest department is monitoring the elephant's movements and plans to capture it.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madikeri | Updated: 12-03-2026 20:07 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 20:07 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Coffee Grower Killed in Elephant Encounter
  • Country:
  • India

A 49-year-old coffee farmer named Ganapathi met a tragic end when he was attacked by a wild elephant in his plantation near Siddapura in the Kodagu district on Thursday. The incident, occurring around noon, has sparked concerns among local villagers and authorities.

Residents of the area organized a protest, voicing their fears about rising wild elephant activity in human-populated regions and plantations. The local forest department, which issued prior warnings about elephant movements, has assured that efforts are underway to resolve these concerns.

A senior official stated that orders have been issued to track and capture the elephant involved in the attack. Forest teams have already been deployed to monitor its movements, with a capture operation set to commence imminently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech boom in education comes with hidden cost: Teacher technostress

Public sector AI can harm trust, rights and fairness

Financial language models carry bias across gender, race and body attributes

Stacked AI model improves credit default forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026