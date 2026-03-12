W Cape and Namakwa Weather Stations Break March Temperature Records

Several weather stations across the Namakwa District and parts of the Western Cape have officially broken long-standing maximum temperature records for March as an intense heatwave grips the region, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) confirmed.

According to SAWS, the extreme conditions are being driven by a strong, slow-moving high-pressure system in the upper levels of the atmosphere, which has trapped hot air over large parts of the province and resulted in exceptionally high temperatures.

Preliminary data from the weather service indicates that a number of monitoring stations in the Western Cape have recorded their highest maximum temperatures in at least 11 years during the current heatwave.

“These temperatures exceed those recorded during a similar extreme heat event on 3 March 2015, when parts of the province, particularly the Cape Metropole, broke long-standing temperature records,” SAWS said.

However, the weather service clarified that a previously reported temperature of 46.6°C recorded at the Royal Cape Yacht Club (RCYC) has been removed from the official record.

SAWS explained that the RCYC station was primarily installed for wind monitoring to support maritime activities and sailing regattas. Because the sensor is located on a rooftop to ensure optimal wind exposure, its placement does not comply with the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) standards required for accurate temperature measurement.

As a result, the temperature readings from that station were deemed not representative of actual ambient air conditions. SAWS confirmed that the temperature sensor at the site has since been disabled to prevent further inaccurate readings.

When the Heatwave Will Ease

Meteorological models suggest that the high-pressure system responsible for the intense heat will gradually weaken and shift away from the region towards the end of the week, bringing relief from the extreme conditions.

Forecasts indicate that Thursday, 12 March, will remain extremely hot across interior regions, particularly the Namakwa District and inland areas of the Western Cape.

By Friday, 13 March, the heatwave is expected to reach its final day, with a gradual cooling trend beginning along coastal areas.

A more noticeable drop in temperatures is anticipated on Saturday, 14 March, when the weather system moves away from the region, allowing cooler and more seasonally typical conditions to return.

Public Safety Advisory

While the heatwave persists, SAWS has urged the public to remain cautious and take steps to avoid heat-related illnesses.

Residents are advised to drink plenty of water throughout the day, even if they do not feel thirsty, and to avoid strenuous outdoor activities during the hottest hours between 12:00 and 15:00.

Special care should also be taken to protect vulnerable groups such as elderly people, infants and young children. Authorities have further warned the public never to leave children or animals unattended in parked vehicles, even for short periods, as temperatures inside vehicles can rise rapidly.

SAWS said it will continue closely monitoring the evolving weather system and will issue further updates as necessary.

“The SAWS will continue to monitor this system closely and will issue updates as new information becomes available. The public and relevant authorities are urged to follow official weather warnings and advisories from reliable sources,” the service said.