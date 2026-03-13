Nagaland's Push for Educational Advancement with Eklavya Schools

The Nagaland government has announced significant efforts to operationalize 19 under-construction Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) by next year. Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, addressing the assembly, elaborated on the progress across different phases of the project, categorized under old and new schemes.

The older projects, managed by the Planning Department, are close to completion, with Phenshunyu in Tseminyu district achieving 75% physical and 96% financial progress. Similarly, the school at Kade in Phek district has reached 60% physical with full financial progress and is expected to be completed imminently.

Meanwhile, new phase projects under the Department of Tribal Affairs are underway in various districts including Kohima, Mokokchung, and Dimapur, with completion targeted by December 2027. These efforts represent a major stride towards educational enhancement across Nagaland, as highlighted by the Chief Minister.