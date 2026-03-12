TDB-DST Backs OrbitAID Aerospace to Refuel Satellites in Space Sector

India has taken a major step toward advancing its private space capabilities as the Technology Development Board (TDB) under the Department of Science and Technology (DST) extended financial assistance to OrbitAID Aerospace Private Limited for developing technologies that can dock with and refuel satellites in orbit.

The project, titled “Development of Docking and Refueling Systems for In-Space Life Extension of Satellites,” supports the Government of India’s broader push to strengthen private sector participation in the country’s rapidly expanding space industry while building indigenous capabilities in advanced space technologies.

A New Frontier in Satellite Servicing

OrbitAID Aerospace is developing advanced on-orbit satellite servicing technologies designed to extend the operational lifespan of satellites already in space. As the number of satellites in orbit continues to rise sharply—driven by global communications, navigation, and Earth observation systems—technologies that enable satellite life-extension and maintenance are becoming increasingly critical.

Industry estimates suggest that more than 10,000 active satellites currently operate in orbit, with thousands more expected to launch in the coming decade. This surge has intensified concerns about space congestion, satellite lifecycle management and sustainability of orbital infrastructure.

In-orbit refueling and servicing technologies are widely seen as a solution that could help reduce costs, improve operational efficiency and minimise space debris.

Indigenous Docking and Refueling Technology

A key innovation in OrbitAID’s project is the Standard Interface Docking and Refueling Port (SIDRP), a Technology Readiness Level-7 (TRL-7) system designed to enable autonomous docking and propellant transfer between satellites.

The SIDRP integrates a satellite fill-and-drain valve with a dual docking interface, allowing satellites to connect safely and transfer fuel while operating in microgravity conditions.

The system incorporates several advanced engineering features, including:

Autonomous docking capability

Dual docking mechanisms

Built-in redundancy systems to ensure safety and reliability

During operations, the OrbitAID Service Module approaches a target satellite using sophisticated guidance, navigation and control systems. These systems are supported by LiDAR, optical and infrared sensors, enabling precise positioning and approach.

Once in proximity, the docking interface performs a soft capture, followed by secure latching and controlled propellant transfer to replenish the satellite’s fuel reserves.

By enabling satellites to refuel in orbit, the technology could extend mission lifetimes significantly at a fraction of the cost required to launch replacement satellites.

Supporting India’s Private Space Ecosystem

With financial support from the Technology Development Board, OrbitAID will focus on further development, testing and in-space demonstration of the SIDRP system.

The project is expected to contribute to the creation of an indigenous on-orbit servicing ecosystem in India, opening new opportunities for satellite life-extension services and advanced space infrastructure.

Experts note that such technologies represent the next phase of commercial space activity, where satellite maintenance, repair and refueling services could become a major industry segment.

Government Push for Space Innovation

Speaking on the development, Rajesh Kumar Pathak, Secretary of the Technology Development Board, said India’s space sector is undergoing a transformation driven by reforms encouraging private sector innovation.

“India’s space sector has entered a transformative phase under the leadership of the Hon’ble Prime Minister, with reforms encouraging private enterprise and innovation,” Pathak said.

He added that technologies such as on-orbit servicing and satellite life-extension systems represent the next frontier of commercial space activities and reaffirmed TDB’s commitment to supporting Indian startups developing advanced space technologies.

Accelerating India’s Space Innovation Ecosystem

Promoters of OrbitAID Aerospace welcomed the government’s support, saying the financial assistance will help accelerate development, testing and in-space demonstration of the docking and refueling technology.

They noted that the project will help position the company within India’s growing space innovation ecosystem and contribute to building capabilities that strengthen the country’s global competitiveness and technological self-reliance in the space sector.