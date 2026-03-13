Tremors in Turkey: Central Region Experiences 5.5 Magnitude Earthquake
A 5.5 magnitude earthquake shook central Turkey on Friday, as reported by the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre. The seismic event occurred at a depth of 35 kilometers, raising concerns about its impact in the region. Details are still emerging about the extent of damage and response efforts.
Officials are currently assessing the situation to determine the earthquake's impact on infrastructure and communities.
