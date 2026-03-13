Tremors in Turkey: Central Region Experiences 5.5 Magnitude Earthquake

Central Turkey experienced a significant tremor when an earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale struck the region on Friday. This information was confirmed by the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

The earthquake's epicenter was located at a depth of 35 kilometers, according to EMSC data, which may mitigate surface damage.

Officials are currently assessing the situation to determine the earthquake's impact on infrastructure and communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)