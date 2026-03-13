Left Menu

Tremors in Turkey: Central Region Experiences 5.5 Magnitude Earthquake

A 5.5 magnitude earthquake shook central Turkey on Friday, as reported by the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre. The seismic event occurred at a depth of 35 kilometers, raising concerns about its impact in the region. Details are still emerging about the extent of damage and response efforts.

Central Turkey experienced a significant tremor when an earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale struck the region on Friday. This information was confirmed by the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

The earthquake's epicenter was located at a depth of 35 kilometers, according to EMSC data, which may mitigate surface damage.

Officials are currently assessing the situation to determine the earthquake's impact on infrastructure and communities.

