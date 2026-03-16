Decades-Long Bribery Case Sees Reduced Sentence for Former Constable

In a case that has spanned more than three decades, the Supreme Court upheld the conviction of a former Uttarakhand excise constable involved in a bribery scandal. However, the court showed leniency by reducing his sentence from two years to one.

The 75-year-old former constable, who has been fighting the legal repercussions of accepting a Rs 500 bribe since 1990, had his appeal against the harsh sentence partly heard. Despite his conviction being upheld, the apex court acknowledged his advanced age and time served.

The protracted legal battle saw the constable initially convicted in 2006 after a trap caught him in 1990, with the High Court quashing his appeal in 2012. Having spent years contending the decision at the Supreme Court, he's been granted a reduced term to reflect fair sentencing under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)