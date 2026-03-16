Left Menu

Decades-Long Bribery Case Sees Reduced Sentence for Former Constable

The Supreme Court has upheld the conviction of a former Uttarakhand excise constable in a bribery case that began over 35 years ago but reduced his sentence from two years to one. After numerous legal proceedings, the 75-year-old had already served over two months in jail.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 18:21 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 18:21 IST
Decades-Long Bribery Case Sees Reduced Sentence for Former Constable
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a case that has spanned more than three decades, the Supreme Court upheld the conviction of a former Uttarakhand excise constable involved in a bribery scandal. However, the court showed leniency by reducing his sentence from two years to one.

The 75-year-old former constable, who has been fighting the legal repercussions of accepting a Rs 500 bribe since 1990, had his appeal against the harsh sentence partly heard. Despite his conviction being upheld, the apex court acknowledged his advanced age and time served.

The protracted legal battle saw the constable initially convicted in 2006 after a trap caught him in 1990, with the High Court quashing his appeal in 2012. Having spent years contending the decision at the Supreme Court, he's been granted a reduced term to reflect fair sentencing under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Andhra Pradesh Braces for Thunderstorms: IMD Issues Weather Alert

Andhra Pradesh Braces for Thunderstorms: IMD Issues Weather Alert

 India
2
Wall Street Surges: Meta's AI Layoffs Drive Market Rally Amidst Global Tensions

Wall Street Surges: Meta's AI Layoffs Drive Market Rally Amidst Global Tensi...

 Global
3
Brothers Under Investigation for Antisemitic Attack Plot in France

Brothers Under Investigation for Antisemitic Attack Plot in France

 France
4
Gulf Tensions Spike Oil Prices Amid Global Inflation Concerns

Gulf Tensions Spike Oil Prices Amid Global Inflation Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ADB’s Innovation Challenge Is Testing Technologies for Real-World Problems

China Eyes Smarter Tax Enforcement Through AI and Structured Risk Analysis

Namibia Launches Development Strategy to Boost Jobs, Skills and Infrastructure

New Cooling Strategy Helps MENA Countries Balance Rising Heat and Climate Targets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026