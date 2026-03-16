Middle Eastern Tensions Surge: Oil Routes Blocked Amid Escalating Conflict

Israel has announced plans for at least three more weeks of military action against Iran, with widespread airstrikes creating regional instability. The ongoing conflict has effectively shut down the Strait of Hormuz, a critical passageway for the world's oil and liquefied natural gas, raising concerns over global inflation due to spiking oil prices.

U.S. President Donald Trump urged the formation of an international coalition to restore the shipping route, warning of dire consequences for NATO if allied nations do not support the U.S.'s efforts. His call received a cautious reception from global allies, who favored diplomatic measures over military interventions.

Casualties continue to mount in Iran as strikes hit various cities, including Tehran and Shiraz. Iranian drone attacks have disrupted key infrastructures in the Gulf region, escalating tensions. Meanwhile, global oil markets remain volatile, with prices exceeding $100 per barrel, prompting economic worries worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)