Delhi Air Quality Improves to ‘Moderate’; CAQM Revokes GRAP Stage-I Measures in NCR

The Sub-Committee on the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) under the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Monday revoked all Stage-I restrictions across the National Capital Region (NCR) after a significant improvement in Delhi’s air quality.

The decision follows a sharp drop in pollution levels due to favourable meteorological conditions, with Delhi’s daily average Air Quality Index (AQI) improving from 175 on 15 March 2026 to 119 on 16 March 2026, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

AQI Falls to Moderate Category

During a review meeting held on 16 March 2026, the CAQM Sub-Committee assessed the current air quality situation along with forecasts provided by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM).

Officials noted that Delhi’s AQI had improved significantly to 119 by 4:00 PM on Monday, placing it in the ‘Moderate’ air quality category.

Forecasts from IMD and IITM indicate that air quality is likely to remain within the moderate range in the coming days, prompting the committee to withdraw Stage-I measures under GRAP.

“In view of the improved AQI levels and favourable forecasts, the Sub-Committee unanimously decided to revoke all actions under Stage-I of GRAP across the NCR with immediate effect,” the commission said.

Authorities Asked to Continue Pollution Control Measures

Despite the relaxation of Stage-I restrictions, CAQM has directed all relevant agencies across NCR states to continue enforcing existing pollution control regulations and advisories.

These include compliance with rules and guidelines issued by:

Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC)

Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB)

State Pollution Control Boards

Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC)

State governments across the NCR

Authorities have been specifically instructed to maintain strict monitoring of pollution sources across sectors such as construction, transport, waste management and industry.

Focus on Dust Control and Field-Level Action

The CAQM also emphasised the need for continued dust mitigation measures, which remain a major contributor to pollution in the NCR region.

Agencies have been asked to follow the targeted timelines and actions outlined in the Commission’s comprehensive policy framework on air pollution control, particularly with regard to dust management at construction sites and along road corridors.

Continuous Monitoring of Air Quality

The commission said it will closely monitor the evolving air quality situation and conduct regular reviews.

Future decisions regarding GRAP measures will depend on real-time pollution levels and meteorological forecasts provided by IMD and IITM.

The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is a set of emergency measures implemented in stages to combat air pollution in the NCR region, with each stage activated based on worsening AQI levels.

With current conditions improving, authorities will continue surveillance to ensure that pollution levels remain under control in the coming days.