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Heroic Rescue as Blaze Engulfs Guest House

A massive fire erupted in a five-storey guest house in Sector 28, Gurugram, leading to the successful rescue of four trapped individuals by police, firefighters, and locals. The fire, originating from an electrical panel, was contained in time to prevent a major disaster.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 20-03-2026 19:16 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 19:16 IST
Heroic Rescue as Blaze Engulfs Guest House
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  • Country:
  • India

A massive fire broke out at a five-storey guest house in Sector 28, Gurugram, on Friday afternoon, causing widespread panic. Emergency services, including police, firefighters, and the Haryana State Disaster Response Force (HSDRF), worked together to rescue four individuals trapped inside, including three women.

The fire reportedly originated from an electrical panel on the ground floor, suspected to be due to a short circuit. Prompt calls to emergency services allowed for a rapid response by four fire engines and an HSDRF team. Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Gaurav Rajpurohit was present alongside ACP Vikas Kaushik.

Despite the heavy smoke, a courageous rescue operation was executed using ropes and stairs to reach those trapped. The fire was controlled by 2.40 pm, averting a major tragedy. Damages included destruction of ground floor items, but all trapped residents were safely evacuated.

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