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Mercury Plummets: Unseasonal Rain Chills Punjab and Haryana

Unseasonal rainfall has hit Punjab and Haryana, causing temperatures to fall significantly below normal. Both states experienced continuous rain, particularly affecting areas like Chandigarh, Ambala, and Amritsar. Meteorological reports recorded temperatures drastically lower than the seasonal average, impacting daily life and agricultural activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-03-2026 19:56 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 19:56 IST
Mercury Plummets: Unseasonal Rain Chills Punjab and Haryana
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Punjab and Haryana witnessed relentless rainfall on Friday, bringing temperatures significantly below the seasonal norm. The rain persisted throughout the day in Chandigarh, marking the second consecutive day of downpour.

According to the Meteorological Department, temperatures in key regions such as Ambala, Panchkula, and Patiala experienced a sharp decline. In Punjab, Amritsar reported a maximum of 23.7 degrees Celsius, four notches below average, while Ludhiana's high fell to 21.6 degrees, seven degrees below normal.

Meanwhile, Haryana saw Ambala reach a high of 18.5 degrees Celsius, ten degrees below standard limits. The ongoing weather conditions are set to affect several routine and agricultural activities across these states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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