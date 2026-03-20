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Heavy Rains and Landslides Disrupt Life in Kullu District

Kullu district faces severe weather challenges as continuous heavy rainfall and snowfall lead to damaged roads and landslides. The administration has evacuated at-risk residents and issued travel advisories. The situation highlights a decade-long problem exacerbated by inadequate infrastructure and calls for immediate action to ensure public safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2026 19:58 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 19:58 IST
Heavy Rains and Landslides Disrupt Life in Kullu District
Kullu ADC Ashwani Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Kullu district, relentless rainfall and snowfall are wreaking havoc, affecting roads and causing landslides. ADC Ashwani Kumar warns of damaged National Highway 03 and advises against travel due to increased accident risks. Affected areas around the South Portal report over two feet of snow.

In Inner Akhara Bazar, landslides threaten homes, prompting officials to evacuate six residences as a precaution. Concerns grow from locals like Gunjan Thakur, who report debris reaching residential areas, while plans for a security wall under the Mitigation Fund remain future promises.

Resident Mahiman Chandra Sharma highlights inadequate drainage systems exacerbating the landslide situation. With past landslide incidents still fresh in memory, the district remains on alert. Weather forecasts predict continued challenges, advising residents to remain cautious and avoid risky areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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