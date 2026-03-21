Pioneering Conference Sparks Global Engagement on Sustainability

Gurugram University became a hub of global expertise, hosting a two-day international conference focusing on 'Emerging Trends in Health, Environment and Sustainability'.

This event, attended by more than 500 participants from both India and abroad, aimed to foster dialogue on sustainable development and environmental protection. The conference was notable for its plastic-free approach, emphasizing digital media use.

Keynote speakers including Haryana Cabinet Minister Rao Narbir Singh and Vice-Chancellor Sanjay Kaushik praised the transformative potential of the youth in driving environmental change, urging for research and innovations that directly benefit the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)