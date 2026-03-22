Naomi Osaka's Journey: Balancing Tennis and Motherhood

Naomi Osaka, a former world number one in tennis, is contemplating how to juggle her tournament schedule with the demands of motherhood. The 25-year-old returned to professional tennis in 2024 after a 15-month break following the birth of her daughter. Despite reaching the semi-finals of the U.S. Open last year, Osaka had to withdraw prior to a third-round match at the Australian Open due to an abdominal injury.

The four-time Grand Slam champion faced another setback this month, losing in the Indian Wells pre-quarterfinals and experiencing an early exit in Miami. She is now considering her commitments for the clay season, debating the tension between professional aspirations and family responsibilities.

"I want to win titles and be the best player I can be," Osaka told reporters. "But if that means sacrificing time with my daughter, I'd rather not do it." While skipping the Charleston tournament, she remains hopeful for participation in Madrid, Rome, and the French Open. Meanwhile, Australia's Talia Gibson moves forward to face Iva Jovic.

(With inputs from agencies.)