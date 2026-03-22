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Boosting Medical Education: Jharkhand's Bid for More Seats

Jharkhand has proposed to the National Medical Commission to increase undergraduate and postgraduate medical seats to address the state’s deficit of specialist doctors. New postgraduate courses are planned for Dumka, Hazaribag, and Palamu, with seat enhancements across multiple colleges aimed at improving healthcare access and quality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 22-03-2026 10:40 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 10:40 IST
Boosting Medical Education: Jharkhand's Bid for More Seats
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The Jharkhand government is taking steps to mitigate the shortage of specialist doctors by proposing an increase in undergraduate and postgraduate medical seats. An official confirmed that preparations for introducing postgraduate courses in newly established medical colleges are underway.

A proposal has been sent to the National Medical Commission to enhance seat capacity by 21 in Dumka, 30 in Hazaribag, and 21 in Palamu. The state is also increasing undergraduate seats from 100 to 150 at medical colleges in Dumka, Hazaribagh, and Dhanbad, aligning with a similar increase at MGM Medical College in Jamshedpur.

Ranchi's RIMS could see its undergraduate seats rise from 180 to 250. Additionally, postgraduate seats are proposed to increase from 45 to 51 in Jamshedpur and to 25 in Dhanbad. Ajoy Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary (Health), noted that these initiatives aim to improve healthcare quality in Jharkhand by addressing the need for more specialists.

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