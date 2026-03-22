Controversial Communal Remarks Stir Constituency Debate

The student wing associated with the Congress, KSU, has launched a legal challenge in the Kerala High Court against what they claim are communal remarks made by BJP's NDA candidate for the Guruvayoor Assembly constituency, B Gopalakrishnan.

According to KSU, Gopalakrishnan suggested in a campaign video that the constituency had failed to elect a Hindu MLA for nearly five decades. He further accused the Congress and the Left of neglecting to field candidates from the Hindu community. These remarks, KSU insists, are aimed at creating communal divides among voters.

Responding to these allegations, KSU's Thrissur district president, Gokul Guruvayoor, highlighted on Facebook that a writ petition has been filed seeking action against the candidate, including his disqualification. Complaints have also been lodged with various authorities, including police and election officials. The BJP has yet to respond to these claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)