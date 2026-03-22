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Controversial Trump Gold Coin to Mark 250th US Anniversary

A new 24-karat gold coin featuring US President Donald Trump is set to be minted for the country's 250th anniversary, sparking legal and ethical debates. Although Federal law prohibits living presidents on currency, officials point out this commemorative coin's separation from circulating currency. The move receives mixed reactions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-03-2026 10:34 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 10:34 IST
Controversial Trump Gold Coin to Mark 250th US Anniversary
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The decision to mint a 24-karat gold coin featuring US President Donald Trump for the nation's 250th anniversary has ignited a flurry of discussions surrounding its legality and appropriateness. This commemorative step marks only the second instance of a living president appearing on such a coin, the first being Calvin Coolidge.

The US Commission on Fine Arts approved the coin's design at a March meeting, highlighting Trump's likeness as emblematic of the nation's democratic spirit. US Treasurer Brandon Beach emphasized the importance of commemorative coins in reflecting national values and achievements, stating that Trump's profile represents a significant era.

Federal law bars living presidents from appearing on US currency, yet this commemorative coin is considered distinct. Critics, including Democrats, argue that featuring a living leader is reminiscent of non-democratic practices. This controversial project is seen as part of Trump's broader efforts to leave a lasting imprint on Washington's iconic landmarks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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