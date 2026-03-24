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Global Air Quality Crisis: The Unseen Threat in 2025

The 2025 World Air Quality Report reveals stark realities about global air pollution, with Pakistan, Bangladesh, and India being the most affected. Loni, India, tops the list of polluted cities. Wildfires and industrial emissions are significant contributors, emphasizing the need for enhanced monitoring and data transparency for effective interventions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 16:08 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 16:08 IST
Global Air Quality Crisis: The Unseen Threat in 2025
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  • India

The recent World Air Quality Report for 2025 has unveiled alarming insights into global air pollution levels. Despite efforts to combat pollution, countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh, and India remain at the top of the list.

India's Loni stands as the most polluted city worldwide, with an annual average PM2.5 concentration significantly exceeding WHO guidelines. This highlights urgent health concerns necessitating immediate interventions.

Wildfires, exacerbated by climate change, have further degraded air quality globally. The report underscores the critical need to expand air quality monitoring networks and calls for transparency to hold polluters accountable effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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