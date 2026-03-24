Minor Tremor Hits Rajkot: A Seismic Update

On Tuesday, a minor tremor measuring 3.2 on the Richter scale was felt in the Rajkot district of Gujarat. According to the Institute of Seismological Research based in Gandhinagar, the tremor occurred at 5.41 pm.

The epicenter of the earthquake was pinpointed approximately 7 km south-southwest of Rajkot, at a shallow depth of 15 km. Fortunately, the event did not result in any casualties or damage to property.

Local residents reported that the tremor was mostly unnoticeable. Authorities continue to monitor the situation to ensure public safety and preparedness.

(With inputs from agencies.)