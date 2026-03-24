Left Menu

Minor Tremor Hits Rajkot: A Seismic Update

A minor earthquake of 3.2 magnitude struck Rajkot district in Gujarat at 5.41 pm. The epicenter was located 7 km south-southwest of Rajkot, at a depth of 15 km. The tremor did not cause any casualties or property damage and was mostly unnoticeable to local residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajkot | Updated: 24-03-2026 19:53 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 19:53 IST
Minor Tremor Hits Rajkot: A Seismic Update
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, a minor tremor measuring 3.2 on the Richter scale was felt in the Rajkot district of Gujarat. According to the Institute of Seismological Research based in Gandhinagar, the tremor occurred at 5.41 pm.

The epicenter of the earthquake was pinpointed approximately 7 km south-southwest of Rajkot, at a shallow depth of 15 km. Fortunately, the event did not result in any casualties or damage to property.

Local residents reported that the tremor was mostly unnoticeable. Authorities continue to monitor the situation to ensure public safety and preparedness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Security Funding

Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Secur...

 United States
2
Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

 Global
4
Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The truth crisis: How AI is reshaping knowledge and power worldwide

Smart factories face hidden threat: Aging AI models

Generative AI sparks new wave of social and information crises

Trust gap slowing AI integration in energy investment strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026