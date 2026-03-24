First Iranian Missile Interception Over Lebanese Airspace
An Iranian missile was intercepted over Lebanese airspace for the first time. A foreign naval vessel is reported to have intercepted the missile. Shrapnel from the interception fell over towns north of Beirut, resulting in some light injuries, according to Lebanese news agencies.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 24-03-2026 21:30 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 21:30 IST
- Country:
- Lebanon
An Iranian missile was intercepted over Lebanese airspace on Tuesday, marking the first such occurrence, according to three senior Lebanese security sources.
Two of these sources claimed a foreign naval vessel was responsible for the interception.
The Lebanese news agency reported that shrapnel from the missile's interception landed over a series of towns north of Beirut, creating minor injuries.
(With inputs from agencies.)