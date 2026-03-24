Crucible Theatre's Snooker Legacy Secured Until 2045

The Crucible Theatre in Sheffield is set to remain the home of the world snooker championship until at least 2045, following an intervention by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. A £45 million refurbishment, largely funded by government, aims to maintain its iconic status amid interest from China and Saudi Arabia to host the event.

Barry Hearn, snooker's key figure, had previously criticized the theater's current capacity as insufficient, prompting potential relocation talks. However, the planned renovation will add 500 seats, enhance spectator facilities, and boost potential revenue and prize money, solidifying its place in UK sports and culture heritage.

Celebrating the new deal, world champion Zhao Xintong emphasized the importance of the Crucible, which is revered as snooker's grandest stage. As part of the agreement, while refurbishments are underway, the event might temporarily move but is slated to return post-upgraded completion. This extension reassures Sheffield's position as snooker's historic epicenter.

(With inputs from agencies.)