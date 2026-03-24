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Empowering Rides: Delhi's E-Auto Revolution

The Delhi government, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, announced the Durga scheme to offer 1,100 electric auto-rickshaw permits to women and transgender persons. The 2026-27 budget proposes a Rs 20 crore outlay for the scheme, providing subsidies and interest subvention for beneficiaries. This initiative also includes the issuance of the Pink National Common Mobility Card for free bus travel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 20:59 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 20:59 IST
Empowering Rides: Delhi's E-Auto Revolution
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The Delhi government has launched the ambitious DURGA scheme, aiming to empower women and transgender persons in the transport sector by providing 1,100 electric auto-rickshaw permits. Unveiled by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the scheme is set to roll out in the 2026-27 financial year with a substantial budget outlay of Rs 20 crore.

The project will include financial assistance in the form of subsidies and interest subvention, facilitating the acquisition of auto permits. "The scheme was developed after extensive discussions with women drivers who expressed challenges due to lack of permit ownership," Gupta stated.

The initiative complements existing measures, such as the issuance of the Pink National Common Mobility Card, to enhance mobility for women and transgender commuters. This card allows free use on DTC buses, connecting seamlessly with other transport services under the 'one nation, one card' strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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