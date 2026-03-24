Trump's Approval Plummets Amid Iran Conflict and Fuel Price Surge
President Donald Trump's approval rating has dropped to its lowest since returning to the White House, primarily due to rising fuel prices and disapproval over the conflict with Iran. A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll reveals only 36% of Americans support his performance, reflecting concerns over his handling of the economy and wars.
President Donald Trump's approval rating has reached a record low since his return to the White House, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll. The decline is largely attributed to escalating fuel prices and widespread disapproval of the military action initiated against Iran.
The poll, conducted over four days and concluding on Monday, shows only 36% of Americans now approve of Trump's job performance, a drop from 40% last week. Rising gasoline prices, a consequence of the U.S. and Israel's joint strikes on Iran, have particularly soured public opinion on Trump's economic management.
While Trump's base in the Republican Party remains strong, with only 20% expressing disapproval of his overall performance, discontent over economic handling is rising. Some 34% of Republicans now disapprove of his economic strategy, up from 27% the previous week. The approval of military action in Iran stands at a mere 35% as dissatisfaction continues to grow.
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