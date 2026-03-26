Empowering Defense: EME & IIT-Madras Forge Synergy for Indigenous Innovation

The Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (EME) of the Indian Army has allied with the IIT-Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation. The move aims at minimizing external dependency for critical military technology development, an official statement revealed on Thursday.

A key feature of this collaboration is the establishment of a Nodal Indigenisation Centre in Avadi. This center will leverage the region's industrial strength, reinforcing the Tamil Nadu Defence Corridor, a release from IIT-Madras affirmed. Major General Lalit Kapoor, Army Commander-Base Workshop Group, emphasized that the alliance fortifies indigenisation efforts through advanced research.

The partnership intends to boost operational readiness, modernize existing weaponry, and forge niche capabilities for future missions. By uniting academic prowess with military insights, the initiative aims to develop indigenous solutions that are technologically sound and operationally effective, said IIT-Madras Pravartak CEO M J Shankar Raman.