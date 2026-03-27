Unprecedented Security Measures for Noida Airport Inauguration

Ahead of the inauguration of the Noida International Airport, a formidable five-tier security arrangement has been deployed, engaging around 5,000 personnel. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to grace the event, demanding heightened vigilance overseen by the Special Protection Group.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police confirmed the meticulous security plans initiated to safeguard the ceremony. These include stringent access controls with frisking, baggage checks, and identity verifications. Anti-sabotage operations and bomb disposal squads are actively maintaining vigilance to eliminate risks.

Prohibitions on black clothing and live streaming have been imposed, while extensive crowd control strategies, including a phased dispersal plan post-event, are designed to manage the massive footfall efficiently. Robust traffic management and rigorous background checks of associated personnel underscore the comprehensive security ethos adopted for the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)