Houthi Missile Attack on Israel Sparks Fears of Red Sea Disruption

A missile attack by Houthi rebels on Israeli military targets has heightened fears over the safety of the Red Sea shipping routes. Observers are concerned Iran's proxies could block these critical trade passages, exacerbating global economic instability.

The missile launch marks the Houthis' first attack on Israel since war broke out in the Middle East a month ago. The Israeli military confirmed it intercepted a missile fired from Yemen. The Houthis, aligned with Iran's 'Axis of Resistance', pose a threat to maritime security, potentially targeting oil facilities as they have in past conflicts.

The strategic Red Sea corridor is vital for global trade and energy supplies, especially for Europe. Disruption could force vessels to reroute, increasing costs and affecting the flow of essential goods. Such instability could have widespread economic repercussions, further elevating global oil prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)