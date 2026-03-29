Leopard Captured After Fatal Attack on Young Girl
Following the tragic death of a seven-year-old girl in a leopard attack at Dudhwa National Park, the forest department has captured the suspected big cat. The operation concluded after officials monitored and trapped the leopard, bringing relief to the grieving family and local community.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lakhimpurkheri | Updated: 29-03-2026 13:46 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 13:46 IST
- Country:
- India
In a breakthrough, the forest department has successfully captured the leopard suspected of killing a seven-year-old girl in Dudhwa National Park, officials confirmed on Sunday.
The big cat was ensnared in a cage in Sinhauna village after a three-day intensive search utilizing night-vision and drone technology.
The young victim, Simran, had been taken from her family's farmhouse, leading to significant protests demanding immediate action and compensation.
(With inputs from agencies.)