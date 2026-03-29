Leopard Captured After Fatal Attack on Young Girl

In a breakthrough, the forest department has successfully captured the leopard suspected of killing a seven-year-old girl in Dudhwa National Park, officials confirmed on Sunday.

The big cat was ensnared in a cage in Sinhauna village after a three-day intensive search utilizing night-vision and drone technology.

The young victim, Simran, had been taken from her family's farmhouse, leading to significant protests demanding immediate action and compensation.

(With inputs from agencies.)