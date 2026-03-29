Murree Traders Protest Against Delays in Mall Road Remodelling

Traders along Murree's Mall Road are voicing strong protests against the Walled City administration, accusing it of severe inefficiencies in implementing the long-overdue remodelling project. Initiated over a year ago, the project remains unfinished, causing local businesses to face significant financial losses and operational disruptions, reports The Express Tribune.

Shopkeepers, as reported by The Express Tribune, claim a contract worth over Rs500 million was awarded, yet progress has been disappointingly slow. They allege negligence in project oversight and the use of poor-quality materials, further compounding their woes. The delays not only hamper daily business operations but also deter tourists from visiting, diminishing a crucial income source for Murree traders. Additionally, concerns are raised about the unfinished underground electrification component under the Walled City's jurisdiction.

Despite considerable time elapsed, the shift of the electrical infrastructure underground remains incomplete. The current overhead system is vulnerable to mild weather, like rain, snowfall, or winds, leading to frequent power outages. Such outages frequently interrupt businesses and damage expensive electronic equipment. The traders warn that further delays in transitioning the electricity system underground could pose serious risks to life and property, holding the administration accountable for any potential accidents, as sourced from The Express Tribune.

The Murree business community urges high-level government intervention, calling on figures such as Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Aurangzeb, alongside the Rawalpindi Division Commissioner and Murree Deputy Commissioner, to take immediate action. Traders demand accountability from those responsible, completion of the project without further delay, and better construction standards to prevent further economic harm and ensure public safety, reports The Express Tribune. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)