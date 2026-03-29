Left Menu

Murree Traders Protest Against Delays in Mall Road Remodelling

Traders on Murree's Mall Road are protesting against the Walled City administration due to delays and inefficiencies in a remodelling project. The unfinished project has led to significant financial losses and operational issues, along with incomplete electrification, leaving businesses vulnerable to outages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2026 15:15 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 15:15 IST
Murree Traders Protest Against Delays in Mall Road Remodelling
Representative Image (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Traders along Murree's Mall Road are voicing strong protests against the Walled City administration, accusing it of severe inefficiencies in implementing the long-overdue remodelling project. Initiated over a year ago, the project remains unfinished, causing local businesses to face significant financial losses and operational disruptions, reports The Express Tribune.

Shopkeepers, as reported by The Express Tribune, claim a contract worth over Rs500 million was awarded, yet progress has been disappointingly slow. They allege negligence in project oversight and the use of poor-quality materials, further compounding their woes. The delays not only hamper daily business operations but also deter tourists from visiting, diminishing a crucial income source for Murree traders. Additionally, concerns are raised about the unfinished underground electrification component under the Walled City's jurisdiction.

Despite considerable time elapsed, the shift of the electrical infrastructure underground remains incomplete. The current overhead system is vulnerable to mild weather, like rain, snowfall, or winds, leading to frequent power outages. Such outages frequently interrupt businesses and damage expensive electronic equipment. The traders warn that further delays in transitioning the electricity system underground could pose serious risks to life and property, holding the administration accountable for any potential accidents, as sourced from The Express Tribune.

The Murree business community urges high-level government intervention, calling on figures such as Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Aurangzeb, alongside the Rawalpindi Division Commissioner and Murree Deputy Commissioner, to take immediate action. Traders demand accountability from those responsible, completion of the project without further delay, and better construction standards to prevent further economic harm and ensure public safety, reports The Express Tribune. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka Receives Lifeline Fuel from India Amidst West Asia Conflict

Sri Lanka Receives Lifeline Fuel from India Amidst West Asia Conflict

 Sri Lanka
2
Delhi Police Crackdown: Major Stolen Mobile Phone Racket Busted

Delhi Police Crackdown: Major Stolen Mobile Phone Racket Busted

 India
3
Narrow Escape: Fire Chaos in Delhi's Gokal Puri

Narrow Escape: Fire Chaos in Delhi's Gokal Puri

 India
4
Iran's Defiant Stance: Showdown with American Forces Looms

Iran's Defiant Stance: Showdown with American Forces Looms

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Data to Trust: Community Mapping Reshapes Health Emergency Response

WHO Report Unpacks Why Skin Lightening Persists Despite Health Risks

Rethinking Imports: A New Path to Reduce Costs in The Bahamas Economy

Asia’s Development Challenge Shifts from Growth to Strong Governance Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026